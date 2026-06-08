Ram Charan is back to ruling the box office, and how! After a roaring opening weekend, his latest action entertainer Peddi has entered the first week and is maintaining a steady pace. While a post-weekend drop is inevitable for any big-ticket release, the film is holding its ground firmly on its first Monday.

As per the early trends flowing in for Day 5 (Monday), Buchi Babu Sana‘s sports drama is all set to eye a smooth entry into the 250 crore club globally at the box office.

Peddi Box Office Day 5 Estimates

As per the estimates, on the first Monday, June 8, Peddi earned in the range 12 to 13 crore on Day 5. This translates to an expected drop of roughly 62% from its peak Sunday numbers of 32.15 crore.

Given the massive scale of the release, a double-digit Monday is a positive indicator for the film. On its fifth day, the sports drama commanded an impressive 7,905 shows across the country, registering an overall occupancy of 22.4%!

With the Day 5 numbers coming in, the total 5-day domestic net collection for Peddi stands at an estimated 169 to 170 crore. Mounted on a spectacular and lavish budget of 350 crore, the film has already managed a 48.5% budget recovery from its domestic run. With no major competition in sight for the upcoming week, the film is expected to breach the 50% recovery mark by tomorrow.

Thanks to Ram Charan’s massive global appeal, the overseas markets have performed well over the weekend. With the current pace, Peddi needs to just blink before it officially enters the 250 crore club globally.

All eyes are now on how the film holds up through the rest of the weekdays before heading into its second weekend!

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