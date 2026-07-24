Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Registers Thalapathy Vijay’s 4th Biggest Opening In India( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Thalapathy Vijay’s swansong, Jana Nayagan, opens on a rocking note at the Indian box office. Despite an online leak, fan frenzy was witnessed in theaters, especially in Tamil Nadu. Other regions like Karnataka and Kerala also contributed strongly, resulting in a start of over 40 crore net at the Indian box office. Yes, the magnum opus crossed the 40 crore mark, and in the meantime, it registered Vijay’s 4th biggest opening in India. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

How much did Jana Nayagan earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

On average, the political thriller had a superb occupancy of 68% throughout the day in the original Tamil version. Even the Telugu version was decent, with an occupancy of 28% on opening day. The Hindi version was fair with 15% occupancy. With such occupancy and a strong show count of 13,000+, it comfortably scored a solid 41 crore net at the Indian box office, in line with our prediction. It equals 48.38 crore gross.

Registers Thalapathy Vijay’s 4th biggest opening

With 41 crore, Jana Nayagan registered the 4th biggest opening of Thalapathy Vijay at the Indian box office. It surpassed Sarkar (35.65 crore) to grab the 4th spot. It sits below The Greatest Of All Time (44 crore).

Take a look at the top openers of Thalapathy Vijay in India (net):

Leo – 64.8 crore Beast – 49.3 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 44 crore Jana Nayagan – 41 crore Sarkar – 35.65 crore

8th biggest opening for Kollywood

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest biggie has pulled off the 8th biggest opening of all time for Kollywood. It stands below Rajinikanth’s Kabali (43.7 crore). The list is topped by Coolie (65 crore).

Take a look at the top 10 Kollywood openers of all time in India (net):

Coolie – 65 crore Leo – 64.8 crore 2.0 – 60.25 crore Beast – 49.3 crore Jailer – 48.35 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 44 crore Kabali – 43.7 crore Jana Nayagan – 41 crore Sarkar – 35.65 crore Master – 34.8 crore

4th biggest opening of 2026

Jana Nayagan just missed Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (41.6 crore), scoring the 4th biggest opening of 2026 at the Indian box office. The list is topped by Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 (145 crore).

Take a look at the top 10 openers of 2026 in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 –145 crore The RajaSaab – 62.9 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 41.6 crore Jana Nayagan – 41 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 34.75 crore Border 2 – 32.1 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 19.4 crore Bhooth Bangla – 18.31 crore The Odyssey – 16.07 crore Drishyam 3 – 15.85 crore

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.

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