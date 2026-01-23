The nominations announcement for the 98th Academy Awards featured a mix of expected inclusions and some surprising omissions. Ryan Coogler’s supernatural blockbuster Sinners dominated the list with a record-breaking 16 nominations, followed by Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another (13), Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein (9), Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme (9), and Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value (9).

However, a few critically acclaimed films couldn’t secure a single nomination in any 2026 Oscar category. Here’s a look at five such must-watch titles, and where you can watch them right now.

1. No Other Choice

Director: Park Chan-wook

Park Chan-wook Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score : 97%

: 97% Overlooked In : Best International Feature Film

: Best International Feature Film Where to Watch: Theaters

Plot: The film follows a middle-class family man who is suddenly laid off after years in the paper industry. Humiliated and desperate to find work, he becomes obsessed with landing a single job and plans to eliminate the people competing with him.

2. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Director: Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score : 92%

: 92% Overlooked In : Best Adapted Screenplay (Rian Johnson), Best Supporting Actress (Glenn Close)

: Best Adapted Screenplay (Rian Johnson), Best Supporting Actress (Glenn Close) Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: Daniel Craig reprises his role as sharp detective Benoit Blanc. Set against a darker backdrop, the mystery sees Benoit Blanc uncover secrets, lies, and motives surrounding a complex crime at a small-town church where nothing and no one is as simple as they seem.

3. 28 Years Later

Director: Danny Boyle

Danny Boyle Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score : 88%

: 88% Overlooked In : Best Cinematography (Anthony Dod Mantle), Best Makeup and Hairstyling

: Best Cinematography (Anthony Dod Mantle), Best Makeup and Hairstyling Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: 28 Years Later takes place nearly three decades after the rage virus got out of a biological weapons facility and devastated Britain. Some groups of survivors have found ways to co-exist with the infected, but they still live under constant threat.

4. Roofman

Director: Derek Cianfrance

Derek Cianfrance Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score : 87%

: 87% Overlooked In : Best Actor (Channing Tatum), Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst)

: Best Actor (Channing Tatum), Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst) Where to Watch: Lionsgate Play (India) | Paramount+ & MGM+ (U.S.)

Plot: The film follows Jeffrey (Channing Tatum), a former Army veteran who robs McDonald’s restaurants by entering through their roofs, earning the nickname “Roofman.” After escaping prison, he hides in a Toys R Us store for months and forms a romantic relationship with a single mother (Kirsten Dunst).

5. Jay Kelly

Director: Noah Baumbach

Noah Baumbach Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score : 75%

: 75% Overlooked In : Best Actor (George Clooney), Best Supporting Actor (Adam Sandler)

: Best Actor (George Clooney), Best Supporting Actor (Adam Sandler) Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: The comedy-drama follows a successful actor (George Clooney) who sets out on a personal journey after losing someone close to him. As he tries to reconnect with his daughter before she leaves for college, the trip forces him to reflect on fame, family, and the choices he regrets. It also features Adam Sandler as Jay’s longtime manager.

