Daniel Craig has long established himself as one of the most popular and trusted names in Hollywood. His version of James Bond gave the classic spy a fresh and deeper personality, winning praise from fans and critics alike. Outside of the Bond movies, he has showcased his lighter side as the clever Detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out films.

After spending decades in the industry, Craig is regarded as one of the most versatile and dependable actors, having achieved both fame and wealth through his work. In this article, we will find out Daniel Craig’s current net worth and explore how he amassed his wealth and fortune.

Daniel Craig’s Early Life & Acting Beginnings

Daniel Wroughton Craig was born on March 2, 1968, in Chester, England. His mother, Carol, taught art, while his father, Timothy, served in the Merchant Navy before becoming a pub landlord in Cheshire. After his parents separated, Daniel and his sister, Lea, moved with their mother to Liverpool, where he briefly attended Calday Grange Grammar School.

Acting caught his attention early, and by the age of six, he was performing in school plays, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Craig later attended the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, graduating in 1991, which paved the way for his professional career in film and theatre.

Daniel Craig’s Net Worth In 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Daniel Craig’s current net worth stands at $160 million, built through decades of acting and wise real estate investments. In 2010, he bought a $1.9 million penthouse in New York’s TriBeCa with vaulted glass ceilings, a terrace, and city views. Two years later, he and Weisz purchased a $11.5 million Soho penthouse. In 2018, they added a Brooklyn brownstone worth $6.75 million. Craig also owns a two-floor flat near London’s Regent’s Park.

How James Bond Role Impacted Daniel Craig’s Fame & Fortune

Craig earned the majority of his fortune through his acclaimed acting roles and his Hollywood career spanning over three decades. His first major breakthrough came in 1996 with Our Friends in the North, in which he shared the screen with Christopher Eccleston and Mark Strong. After that, although the English actor appeared in several movies, mainly as a second lead or a supporting character, his life underwent a dramatic transition in 2005 when he was chosen to play James Bond.

Despite initial doubts from critics, Craig’s first Bond film, Casino Royale, released in 2006, changed everything, as the movie grossed more than $500 million and redefined Bond as a tougher and more relatable character. He went on to star in four more films, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die, earning around $85.4 million in salaries. Skyfall alone brought him a base pay of $20 million. Together, his first four Bond movies grossed about $3.5 billion worldwide.

Even while playing the iconic spy, Craig balanced his career with roles in Defiance, Cowboys & Aliens, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and the hit mystery Knives Out and its sequel Glass Onion. As per InTouch (via Yahoo News), Craig received $25 million for the first Knives Out installment. When Netflix acquired the franchise and the actor signed a deal for two more films, it made him $100 million richer.

Daniel Craig’s Personal Life & Family

Away from the screen, Craig’s life has been steady but private. He married actress Fiona Loudon in 1992, and they had a daughter, Ella, before divorcing in 1994. He later had relationships with actress Heike Makatsch and producer Satsuki Mitchell. In 2011, he married actress Rachel Weisz after less than a year together, and they welcomed a daughter in 2018.

It requires no special mention that from Liverpool’s theatre stages to the world’s biggest movie franchise, Daniel Craig turned determination and discipline into a legacy worth millions.

