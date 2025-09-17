Robert Redford on the day of his passing left behind more than films, he left a life measured in both art and fortune. At the age of 89, the actor known for works like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Way We Were, and All the President’s Men died peacefully at his Sundance home in Utah, surrounded by family.

“The glory of art is that it can not only survive change, it can lead it.” Robert Redford reminded us of the power of cinema, of freedom, and of the artists who risk everything to tell their stories. Today, we remember his words, his life and career that forever shaped the… pic.twitter.com/cRtVRbb9a1 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) September 16, 2025

Robert Redford Net Worth at the Time of His Death

Redford’s net worth stood at 200 million dollars, per Celebrity Net Worth, which is a reflection not only of his acting career but also of decades of producing, directing and founding cultural institutions.

Robert Redford’s legacy is strongly tied to land. His Utah story began in 1961 with a cabin in Timp Haven, later expanded into Sundance after Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. The area became his retreat and a cultural center, and though he sold the resort in 2020, his family still owns 1,800 acres.

In 1996, he bought Horse Whisperer Ranch, listed in 2021 for $4.6 million. Beyond Utah, Redford owned homes in Malibu, Manhattan, Aspen, St. Helena, and Tiburon. Notable deals include a $10 million Manhattan sale in 2002, $7 million for his St. Helena estate in 2019, and $4.65 million for Tiburon in 2024.

Robert Redford’s Early Career and Broadway Beginnings

Redford began on stage in 1959 with Tall Story and stepped further into the spotlight with Barefoot in the Park in 1963. Early roles came through television with appearances in Tate, Route 66, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, The Twilight Zone, and The Untouchables.

There are certain people you know that you’re going to click with. After working with Robert Redford on Brubaker in 1980, we instantly became friends. Working with him again in An Unfinished Life was a dream come true. Rest peacefully, my friend. pic.twitter.com/gYEgi8YiFt — Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) September 16, 2025

It was 1969’s Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid with Paul Newman that changed everything, turning him into a household name and setting him firmly among Hollywood’s most bankable stars.

The 1970s carried his momentum. The Way We Were in 1973, The Great Gatsby in 1974, and All the President’s Men in 1976 confirmed his status. He was not only starring but producing as well, blending artistry with business instinct. Later came Indecent Proposal, his highest box office hit, earning 267 million dollars at the time, which would mean close to 590 million today.

Sundance Institute and Contribution to Independent Cinema

Redford’s vision reached beyond acting. He created the Sundance Institute, an organization that gave independent filmmakers a voice and eventually grew into the Sundance Film Festival. I

“I guess there are different ways to handle success. You can multiply it financially and use it to multiply your net worth,” he told the outlet in an interview with Esquire UK. “That’s always been very appealing to me — the fact that when I started having enough success, I could start something like Sundance. It was non-profit, so I was never going to benefit from it, but it was an organisation that, if it got developed right, would create opportunities for new film-makers whose voices couldn’t be heard.”

It became one of his most enduring contributions to cinema, even though ventures like Sundance Cinemas faced financial struggles and his stake in the Sundance Channel was sold in 2008.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our founder and friend Robert Redford. Bob’s vision of a space and a platform for independent voices launched a movement that, over four decades later, has inspired generations of artists and redefined cinema in the U.S. and around the… pic.twitter.com/O0MNc192MC — Sundance Film Festival (@sundancefest) September 16, 2025

Robert Redford’s Family and Personal Life

Redford is survived by his wife of 16 years, Sibylle Szaggars, along with his daughters Shauna and Amy. Redford’s wealth and legacy are expected to be passed down within his family, but his greatest inheritance remains the influence he left in cinema.

