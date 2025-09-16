Hollywood veteran Robert Redford is no more. The veteran actor ruled hearts with his dashing looks and exceptional talent, earning several accolades in his career. The current generation witnessed him in MCU’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and he almost retired from acting after Avengers: Endgame. Keep scrolling for the deets.

A true Hollywood legend, he defined an era with iconic performances in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, and All the President’s Men, while later earning acclaim as a director with Ordinary People. Beyond the screen, his commitment to championing independent cinema through Sundance cemented his place as one of the most influential figures in film history.

Robert Redford passes away at 89

According to CNN Entertainment‘s report, Robert Redford passed away on September 16 in his home in Utah. His publicist, Cindi Berger, Chairman and CEO of Rogers and Cowan PMK, shared the tragic news of his passing. Redford died at 89, and the cause of his death has not been disclosed in the statement.

The statement read, “Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah–the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly.” It further mentioned, “The family requests privacy.”

Celebrities mourn the veteran star’s death.

Actress Marlee Matlin wrote on X, “Our film, CODA, came to the attention of everyone because of Sundance. And Sundance happened because of Robert Redford. A genius has passed. RIP Robert.”

Our film, CODA, came to the attention of everyone because of Sundance. And Sundance happened because of Robert Redford. A genius has passed. RIP Robert. pic.twitter.com/nwttVD1GvL — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) September 16, 2025

Actor Chad Coleman posted a screenshot of the news of Robert Redford’s death on his Instagram handle. He wrote, “RIP #LEGEND…No words, no words.” Check out his post Here.

For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: F1 Worldwide Box Office: Less Than $3M Away From This Dwayne Johnson Starrer Fast & Furious Flick – Can Brad Pitt’s Film Surpass It?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News