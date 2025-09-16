F1 Worldwide Box Office: Less Than $3M Away From This Dwayne Johnson Starrer Fast & Furious Flick

F1: The Movie has beaten popular franchise movies to become one of the top 5 highest-grossing Hollywood films of the year. The sports drama collected more than $600 million at the worldwide box office. It has beaten a few Fast and the Furious movies at the worldwide box office. It is now a few million away from surpassing another Fast & Furious film, which features Dwayne Johnson among the ensemble cast. Keep scrolling for the deets.

F1: The Movie at the worldwide box office

The Brad Pitt-starrer sports drama collected $57.00 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. After 80 days of release, the film has collected $189.29 million at the domestic box office. It is inches from cracking this year’s top 10 highest-grossing films list in North America.

F1: The Movie collected $434.1 million at the international box office. It has a stronghold in foreign regions, especially in China. It surpassed Deadpool and Wolverine in China as the 19th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID. The Brad Pitt-starrer movie collected $623.39 million at the worldwide box office, becoming the 5th highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $189.3 million

International – $434.1 million

Worldwide – $623.4 million

Less than $3 million away from Dwayne Johnson starrer Fast Five worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, F1 is less than $3 million away from Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel’s Fast Five. For the unversed, Fast Five is the first Fast and the Furious film to feature Dwayne Johnson. He debuted as Luke Hobbs, the DSS agent chasing Dom’s crew. Fast Five collected $626.1 million at the worldwide box office, including $209.8 million domestic total. It is also the #185 highest-grossing film ever worldwide.

F1: The Movie still has the chance to overtake Fast Five’s global haul and become the #185 highest-grossing film ever. With that, it will also hit its $625 million break-even target. Before beating Dwayne Johnson‘s movie, it will hit its break-even point. Pitt’s film has also been made available on digital platforms.

What is the film about?

F1 follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a former Formula One driver whose career was derailed in the 1990s after a devastating crash. Years later, his old friend Ruben (Javier Bardem), a struggling F1 team owner, convinces him to return to the track and mentor a talented young racer, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). Now, Sonny must prove he still has the skill and determination to compete at the sport’s highest level.

