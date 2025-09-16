Liam Neeson’s reboot of the Naked Gun movie, The Naked Gun, has finally crossed its first and probably the only major milestone at the worldwide box office. However, crossing this mark took a lot of struggle for the film, yet it is a few million away from its break-even target. At this point, it seems an unlikely target for the film to achieve. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The reboot movie has been lost among all the new releases; therefore, it is struggling to earn the bare minimum at the box office. One of its biggest achievements is that this reboot has emerged as the highest-grossing in the franchise and the first one to cross this major milestone. The previous films had limited releases as they only came out in North America.

Finally crosses the $100 million milestone.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, The Naked Gun is not only out of the domestic top 10, but it is not even in the top 20 this weekend. The film has accumulated just $118K across 209 theaters in North America, losing 722 screens this past week. The domestic collection of the film has hit $52.6 million. Allied to the overseas gross of $48.4 million, the worldwide collection of the movie hits $101.0 million, thus crossing the $100 million milestone.

Latest breakdown of the film’s worldwide collection

North America – $52.6 million

International – $48.4 million

Worldwide – $101.0 million

Still, the break-even target is far away!

The Naked Gun struggled to hit the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office. As we said in our previous articles, comedies are tricky and often struggle financially. It is the same for this Liam Neeson starrer. The film was made on a reported production budget of $42 million, and as per the rule, it requires $105 million to break even at the box office. Thus, the action comedy is still around $4 million away from hitting the break-even target.

According to reports, it is a critical hit and a moderate commercial success. The film cannot be dismissed as a box office flop. No one knows it might even cross the break-even point and earn some profit at least. The Naked Gun, featuring Liam Neeson in the lead role along with Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, and Danny Huston in supporting roles, was released on August 1.

