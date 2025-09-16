Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is becoming a cultural phenomenon worldwide. It is best enjoyed on IMAX screens because of its stunning visuals and animation. The Japanese anime movie has already earned more than $50 million from the IMAX screens alone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for more.

The anime movie is already the second-highest-grossing film ever at the Japanese box office, sitting right behind Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. It is also the second anime movie to cross the $450 million mark worldwide. It is a worthy competitor of Ne Zha 2 at the IMAX screens.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s box office collection from the IMAX screens

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has already collected $58.5 million from the IMAX screens worldwide. The impressive collection comes after the film was expanded to wider markets this weekend. It is reportedly the fifth-highest-grossing global IMAX release of the year.

Infinity Castle is the second-biggest animated movie to hit the IMAX screens this year after the Chinese juggernaut Ne Zha 2. The Japanese anime movie also has the potential to beat Ne Zha 2’s IMAX haul. However, as per the report, it depends on the film’s release in China.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s overall box office update

This weekend, it was released in North America and recorded the biggest opening weekend for any international movie. The anime movie collected $70.6 million in North America, and with that, it has crossed the $450 million mark worldwide. It is the second anime movie to cross this milestone, and its global cume is over $468 million now.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will soon surpass the worldwide haul of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and become the highest-grossing anime movie ever. The Ufotable movie was released on September 12 in India, North America, and other regions.

