Brad Pitt’s magnum opus shows its stronghold at the China box office by surpassing the MCU biggie Deadpool & Wolverine. F1: The Movie has moved up in the list of the 20 highest-grossing Hollywood films at the box office in China. The film has earned more than $600 million at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for deets on its box office collection in China.

The Brad Pitt-starrer has outgrossed major franchise movies at the worldwide box office, showing people’s willingness to watch original content if done right. It has gained more traction overseas than in the domestic regions. The film’s development began in 2021, and filming took place during the Grand Prix weekends of the 2023 and 2024 World Championships in collaboration with the FIA.

Surpasses Deadpool & Wolverine as the 19th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID in China

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, F1: The Movie has collected over $61.7 million at the box office in China so far. A few days back, it cracked the top 20 highest-grossing Hollywood films post-COVID list in China by surpassing Despicable Me 4. It has now surpassed the Chinese haul of Deadpool & Wolverine to climb up that list and become the 19th highest-grossing Hollywood movie post-COVID.

Brad Pitt’s film is behind Oppenheimer‘s $63.6 million Chinese haul. It will not be surprising for the fans or exhibitors if F1 surpasses Christopher Nolan’s film and occupies the 18th rank in that list. It has shown insane hold at the box office in China.

Check out the latest top 20 highest-grossing Hollywood films in China.

Avatar: The Way of Water – $246 million F9 – $215.3 million Godzilla vs. Kong – $188.7 million Jurassic World: Dominion – $157.9 million Fast X – $135.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $134.3 million Meg 2: The Trench – $115.7 million Alien: Romulus – $110.4 million Free Guy – $95 million Venom: The Last Dance – $94.6 million Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – $89.8 million Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – $86.9 million Jurassic World: Rebirth – $79.7 million Tenet – $66.6 million No Time to Die – $65.1 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $64.7 million Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – $64.6 million Oppenheimer – $63.6 million F1 Movie – $61.7 million Deadpool and Wolverine – $60.6 million

More about F1’s box office performance

F1: The Movie is available on digital platforms to rent and purchase. It is the fifth-highest-grossing Hollywood release of this year. With a global total of $623.39 million, it has surpassed biggies like Mission: Impossible 8, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Superman. Although F1 also has a mammoth budget, it is an original creation, while others already have a set fanbase.

Box office summary

North America – $189.3 million

International – $434.1 million

Worldwide – $623.4 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

