Toy Story is a classic animated film by Pixar for Disney and the first installment in the Toy Story franchise. It turns 30 this year, and to honor that, the studio has re-released it in North America and some overseas markets. The film still has the same craze as it raked in solid numbers on its three-day re-issue opening weekend at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film was originally released in 1995 and features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, John Ratzenberger, Don Rickles, Wallace Shawn, and Jim Varney. It was a critical and commercial success and became one of the top-grossing films of that year.

How much has the film earned on its re-release opening weekend at the domestic box office?

For the unversed, Toy Story was re-released in North America and internationally on Friday. It opened at #5 in the domestic box office rankings. The Pixar animation collected a strong $3.4 million on its re-release debut weekend at the North American box office across 2,375 theaters, despite being available for free on Disney+. The domestic collection of the film has hit a $226.7 million cume after this re-issue weekend.

Three-day re-release opening weekend collection breakdown

Friday, Day 1 – $1.1 million

Saturday, Day 2 – $1.3 million

Sunday, Day 3 – $954K

Total – $3.4 million

Total worldwide gross inches closer to the $400 million milestone!

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, the film’s total worldwide collection has hit $397.88 million after all the re-releases, including this one. The film collected $1.77 million on its re-release opening weekend overseas, bringing the total international cume to $171.2 million. Therefore, the film is $3 million away from the $400 million milestone worldwide.

Box office summary of the film after its 2025 re-release

North America – $226.7 million

International – $171.2 million

Worldwide – $397.9 million

What is the film about?

The story follows a world where toys secretly come to life when humans aren’t around. It centers on the bond between Woody, a classic pull-string cowboy doll, and Buzz Lightyear, a futuristic space ranger action figure. Tension arises when Woody grows jealous of Buzz after Andy, their owner, begins favoring the new toy. The movie was re-released on September 12 for a limited time.

