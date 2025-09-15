Armed with an impressive $259.5 million global haul (via Box Office Mojo), Zach Cregger’s critically acclaimed horror hit Weapons currently stands as this year’s 16th highest-grossing movie overall and the 4th highest-grossing horror film of 2025. Despite its digital availability and having run in theaters for over five weeks, Weapons is still going strong at the global box office.

Recently, it surpassed several past hits, including Julia Roberts’ Erin Brockovich (2000), M. Night Shyamalan’s The Village (2004), Jordan Peele’s Us (2019), and Chris Hemsworth’s Men in Black: International (2019). It also overtook the collection of horror blockbuster Annabelle (2014), which earned $257.5 million worldwide.

And now, Weapons is just inches away from outgrossing an overlooked Western action film starring Johnny Depp and Armie Hammer, The Lone Ranger (2013). Here’s how much more Barbarian director’s latest horror venture, Weapons, needs to hit this milestone.

Weapons vs. The Lone Ranger – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the current box office breakdown of the two films, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Weapons – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $147.4 million

International: $112.1 million

Worldwide: $259.5 million

The Lone Ranger – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $89.3 million

International: $171.2 million

Worldwide: $260.5 million

As the figures show, Weapons currently trails The Lone Ranger by just under $1 million at the global box office. At its current pace, it is expected to outgross it in a couple of days or even sooner.

How Much Profit Have Weapons Made At The Box Office So Far?

Made on an estimated production budget of $38 million, Weapons has earned $259.6 million worldwide. Using the 2.5x multiplier rule, the film needed around $95 million to break even and start turning a profit. As of now, it has already made an impressive profit of roughly $165 million, and its box office run is far from over. It needs an additional $35 million to reach the $200 million profit mark by the end of its ongoing theatrical run, and it remains to be seen if it can achieve this target.

What Is Weapons About?

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanished one night, and they never returned. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle North America Box Office Day 3: Creates History By Registering Biggest Debut For Any International Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News