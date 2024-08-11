When Johnny Depp Took Home 50% Of Worldwide Box Office Earnings While Amber Heard's 99% Lesser Salary For The Rum Diary Was Literally Peanuts!

Johnny Depp met his ex-wife Amber Heard on The Rum Diary (2011) sets. He was married to Vanessa Paradis but did not shy away from confessing the “sparks” he felt with his co-star. The comedy-drama was a box office failure, but what is more shocking was the salary difference between the former couple. Scroll below for the interesting scoop!

The Rum Diary was based on Hunter S. Thompson’s 1998 novel of the same name. The American comedy film boasted an ensemble cast of Johnny Depp, Aaron Eckhart, Michael Rispoli, Amber Heard, Richard Jenkins, and Giovanni Ribisi. JD played the leading role of Paul Kemp, while his ex-wife portrayed Chenault Holdsworth.

Johnny Depp’s salary for The Rum Diary

Made on a staggering budget of $45 million, The Rum Diary was a commercial flop, garnering only $30.13 million at the worldwide box office. What is more shocking is that Johnny Depp took home almost 33% of the budget, which later became 50% of the global earnings.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Johnny Depp was paid a salary of $15 million for his leading role in Bruce Robinson’s directorial.

Amber Heard’s salary for The Rum Diary

To begin with, Amber had done quite a few roles, but her career had yet to kick off. Her big role opposite Johnny earned her massive fame and recognition. Besides, their whirlwind romance was another big topic of discussion among Hollywood buffs.

As per multiple reports, Amber Heard was paid a salary of only $2,472 for her role in The Rum Diary. This is about 99% less than what superstar Depp took home!

More about Johnny Depp & Amber Heard!

Johnny and Amber tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2015. Unfortunately, their relationship witnessed a shocking turn when the Aquaman actress filed for divorce in May 2016 and accused her then-husband of domestic violence. She also gained a restraining order against him.

The allegations were rubbished by Johnny Depp, who later filed a legal suit against the “wife beater” claims against The Sun. He also filed a $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard. The case was later settled for a sum of $1 million.

Amber now peacefully lives with her daughter Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed via surrogacy, and her girlfriend Bianca Butti in Spain. Johnny Depp, on the other hand, is now residing away from the cameras in the Bahamas.

