Chris Hemsworth is undoubtedly a handsome actor who skyrocketed to fame for his appearance as the God of Thunder, aka Thor, in the MCU. The role, however, did not come easily to Chris. It almost went to his brother Liam Hemsworth, but most fans don’t know that the actor blew his first Thor audition, and the Marvel Studios never got back to him. However, destiny had other plans for him; his brother, on the other hand, did well at the audition and was seriously being considered for the part, but eventually, things went down in the elder brother’s favor.

Chris has been playing the role since 2011 and has four stand-alone movies in his franchise. The actor is rumored to return for a fifth stand-alone movie. Hemsworth has reportedly found comparatively less commercial success outside of the MCU. His latest release, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, underperformed at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Chris Hemsworth-led Thor movies grossed $2.7 billion at the worldwide box office. Every MCU actor believes Chris is one of the nicest actors in the industry. Even Stan Lee agreed that Marvel Studios was on point when they hired him as the God of Thunder. It would have been all different if he did not get the part.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Chris Hemsworth once opened up about how Marvel never got back to him after the first time he auditioned for the role of Thor. He recalled, “I auditioned for Thor many years ago, probably 11 or 12 years ago, and I didn’t get a call back. I think — my audition sucked; I think that was the response I got. Then, my younger brother auditioned, and he got very close. He got down to the last five people, but then he didn’t get it.”

The Marvel star explained, “They were like, Look, he’s great, but he’s a bit young. My manager then said, ‘Well, he does have an older brother,’ which was me. I went back in and re-auditioned a few times, and I just had a different attitude.”

Chris Hemsworth continued, “Maybe I had a little more sort of motivation that my little brother had got a look in and I hadn’t. I had also done a couple of films in between those two auditions, so I had a bit more experience and confidence in what I was going to do.”

Chris Hemsworth was reportedly paid around $150K for his first Thor movie, which allegedly jumped to around $15 million in Avengers: Endgame. The Australian actor is expected to return for another Thor movie, but the details have not yet been confirmed.

