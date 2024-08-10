Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are collectively popular as the Russo brothers are back at the MCU to give two more blockbusters as they are set to direct Avengers 5 & 6. The movies were undoubtedly commercially successful, but today, we have brought to you the IMDb ranking of the previous Marvel movies by the talented sibling duo – from Captain America: Civil War to Avengers: Endgame. Scroll below for the rest.

The Russo brothers started their MCU journey with Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, and Scarlett Johansson starrer Captain America: Winter Soldier. They have given the Marvel studios films worth $6.81 billion, including Endgame’s $2.79 billion success. The sibling duo once revealed that Robert Downey Jr’s ‘I Am Iron Man’ moment inspired them to join the MCU.

Recently, at the San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige announced Joe and Anthony Russo’s return to the MCU to direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Robert Downey Jr. is also returning as Doctor Doom, the next big villain in the upcoming Avengers 5 and 6. Variety reports that the Russo brothers will take home $80 million for their stint.

The Russo brothers directed four movies in the MCU – Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Let us take a look at the movies’ IMDb rankings below –

4. Captain America: Winter Soldier [2014]- 7.7/10

It is the first MCU movie directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. The synopsis reads, “As Steve Rogers struggles to embrace his role in the modern world, he teams up with a fellow Avenger and S.H.I.E.L.D agent, Black Widow, to battle a new threat from history: an assassin known as the Winter Soldier.”

3. Captain America: Civil War [2016] – 7.8/10

It featured an ensemble of cast members besides Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and introduced Tom Holland as Spider-Man in the MCU. Political involvement in the Avengers’ affairs causes a rift between Captain America and Iron Man. The impact is also seen in the following Avengers: Infinity War movie.

2. Avengers: Infinity War [2018] -8.4/10

The Avengers and their allies must be willing to sacrifice everything to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin ends the universe. The film is also among the highest-grossing films ever at the worldwide box office. It left the fans in dismay after such a distressing ending.

1. Avengers: Endgame – 8.4/10

Russo brothers directed Avengers:Endgame is the highest-grossing MCU film and the second-highest-grossing film ever. The movie follows the events of Infinity War as the fallen Avengers give their all to reverse Thanos’ action and restore the balance. It is the highest-rated MCU movie of the Russo brothers on IMDb.

Meanwhile, Avengers 5 & 6 filming under the Russo brothers’ direction will reportedly begin next year. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

