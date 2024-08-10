Avatar fans Assemble! The third installment’s official title and release date were recently announced at the D23 Expo, along with the first concept art. Avatar 3 has been officially titled Avatar: Fire and Ash. The concept already looks very intriguing, and it must have taken James Cameron an astronomical budget to make that movie. But will it surpass the prequels—Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water?

Previously, the director had revealed that the third part would introduce the Fire tribe known as the Ash people. In the first movie, the fans saw the forest tribe and the water tribe in the second one. The sequels are among the highest-grossing all-time films, with the first film at the top spot. Scroll below for more.

Recently, at the D23 Expo, James Cameron dropped the logo of Avatar 3 and its official title, Avatar: Fire and Ash. The concept art showed pictures of the Ash people and other things, and the netizens were wholly psyched about it. According to Parade, last year, James confirmed to Deadline that they had completed the filming of Avatar: Fire and Ash and are entering a very hectic two years of post-production.

Production budget of the Avatar Movies-

According to The Numbers, the production budget of the first Avatar film, released in 2009, was an estimated $237 million, and it collected 12.3 times that. It is the highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office, with its $2.92 billion earnings. Avatar 2 has the highest production budget, a whopping $460 million, but it was worth it, as the movie grossed five times its production cost and is the third highest-grossing film ever.

Avatar 2, aka Avatar: The Way of Water, collected $2.32 billion globally and was released in 2022. Meanwhile, Avatar 3, aka Avatar: Fire and Ash, as per Variety’s report [via PureWow], had an estimated budget of $250 million. In 2017, the executive chairman of 21st Century Fox, Lachlan Murdoch, shared that each Avatar movie by James Cameron would have a budget of $250 million. Avatar 2 & 3 reportedly received $140 million [NZD] from the New Zealand Film Commission in public funding from the New Zealand Screen Production Grant.

Hence, Avatar: Fire and Ash’s reported budget is 45.65% less than Avatar: The Way of Water. The third installment is the second most costliest movie in this franchise. James Cameron’s third installment is set to be released in theatres in December 2025. Cameron, Sam Worthington, and Zoe Saldana graced the stage at the D23 Expo to announce the details.

