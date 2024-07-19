James Cameron has given the world some of the most memorable movies. He is a world-famous personality from Titanic to Avatar because of his fantastic films. The celebrated filmmaker once criticized Marvel and DC film characters, but did you know he was once keen on making an X-Men movie but was allegedly talked out of doing it by none other than Stan Lee? Keep scrolling for the deets.

Cameron’s Avatar is the highest-grossing film ever, and his Titanic and Avatar: The Way of Water are also among the top five biggest-earning movies of all time. Meanwhile, Stan Lee is the co-creator of the Marvel comics who has appeared in the Marvel movies till he died. Comic book writer Chris Claremont shared the story about how James was close to making a movie on the mutants but failed to do so.

According to Flickering Myth via Showbiz Cheatsheet, Chris Claremont said, “Just think about this for a minute: James Cameron’s X-Men. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow. That’s what we were playing.” He continued, “So we’re chatting. And at one point, Stan Lee looks at Cameron and says, ‘I hear you like Spider-Man.’ Cameron’s eyes lit up. And they start talking. And talking. And talking.” For the unversed, Lightstorm Entertainment is the production company founded by Cameron and producer Lawrence Kasanoff.

Chris continued, “About 20 minutes later, all the Lightstorm guys and I are looking at each other, and we all know the X-Men deal has just evaporated.” He also mentioned James Cameron’s wife did not give up on the project. He recalled, “Kathryn goes off and writes a screen treatment for X-Men that was eaten alive by all the idiots who have a piece of Spider-Man because Marvel, during its evolution, has sold off the rights time and time and time again. To Carolco. To Universal. To this to that. To Fox. It was just a nightmare.”

James Cameron is one of the most notable directors in Hollywood, and he probably would have done a great job making the X-Men movie. The Avatar director was open about his opinion on the Marvel and DC film characters in his interview with The New York Times.

He said, “When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college. They have relationships, but they really don’t.” It seems like he was bitter about not getting the chance to direct a Marvel movie. Stan Lee reportedly robbed him of the opportunity.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

