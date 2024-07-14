Captain America: Brave New World’s teaser is receiving wide acclaim upon its release recently. People are hopeful about the film judging by the tone they saw in the first official teaser. The hype for Captain America 4 might not be as much as Deadpool & Wolverine, but it has allegedly beaten the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer in one aspect. Harrison Ford will join the MCU with this Anthony Mackie-led movie, replacing the late William Hurt. For the deets, keep scrolling below.

The new teaser gave away Winter Soldier vibes, and fans are digging it. Some even called it the much-needed reboot needed by the MCU. The film will mark Anthony’s first stand-alone Captain America movie in the MCU after getting the shield from Chris Evans‘ Cap. Meanwhile, Hugh and Ryan will officially become a part of the MCU with this July release, and the hype for it is off the charts.

According to several reports, Captain America: Brave New World’s teaser poster has reportedly surpassed the teaser poster of Deadpool & Wolverine in twenty-four hours. Different posts on social media platforms have been sharing the news, including Marvel Secret Wars 1984, Cosmic Marvel, and more.

The Captain America: Brave New World poster featured Red Hulk’s hand holding the Captain America shield. For the unversed, the teaser featured a glimpse of Harrison Ford as Red Hulk. Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine’s poster is the best friend necklace comprising half Deadpool and half of Wolverine’s mask. Captain America 4‘s poster has reportedly received over 2.5 million likes, surpassing the Deadpool movie’s teaser poster.

Commenting on the news, one of the users wrote, “Who says people aren’t ready to accept sam Wilson as their new Captain America.”

Another said, “Marvel is back.”

Followed by saying, “Marvel is back. The trailer looks amazing. Amazing CGI and visual effects. 1 billion dollars movie is coming.”

One fan stated, “The Poster is actually fire so i am not surprised.”

Another wrote, “Easily one of the sickest teaser posters Marvel has released in a long time. If someone can remind me which other ones are sweet, please do.”

And, “This makes me feel good.”

Check out the post here:

The Teaser Poster for ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Has Become One of the Most Liked Posts on Marvel’s Instagram at a Whopping 2.5 Million Likes! Surpassing Even the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Teaser Poster ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/kjawfLmcQH — Marvelsecretwars1984 (@Marvelsecretwar) July 13, 2024

The teaser poster for ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’ has become one of the most liked posts on Marvel’s Instagram pages. It has surpassed the amount of likes on both the poster and trailer posts for ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’ pic.twitter.com/vNtQtj1yKN — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) July 13, 2024

However, Captain America: Brave New World has not yet surpassed Deadpool and Wolverine in any other aspect. Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford’s movie will be released in February 2025, while Ryan Reynolds’ film will hit the screens on July 26.

