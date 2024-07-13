Anthony Mackie’s Captain America 4, aka Captain America: Brave New World’s first teaser, has been released by Marvel and has intrigued the MCU fans. The studio has been criticized for its content lately except for a few movies, but the new teaser has maintained the slightly dark undertone of the Captain America movies, and Harrison Ford looks intimidating as Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross. Not to mention the surprise at the teaser’s end. Keep scrolling for the deets.

This will be Mackie’s first stand-alone movie after his character gets the shield from Chris Evans‘ Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame. Although he got his own Disney+ series, fans awaited this movie. The movie is set to appear in theatres next year, and Marvel will drop the trailer as well, but until then, this teaser is enough fodder for them to anticipate more.

Captain America: Brave New World’s trailer was released on July 12 and is one minute and forty-eight seconds long. The teaser begins with Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie enacting their individual characters. Honestly, Ford looks perfect for the role and an appropriate replacement for the late actor William Hurt. The movie addresses the lack of a mustache.

Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus Ross is now the President and asks Anthony Mackie’s Captain America to work with him. A few minutes into the teaser, Sam Wilson informs Ross that his inner circle has been compromised. Captain America: Brave New World’s teaser packs a lot of action and maintains the grittiness of the previous movies. The fans have responded positively to the trailer, and here is it-

One of the users wrote, “Let’s goooooooo!”

Another stated, “that’s a pretty dope trailer. This seems way more grounded and closer to what we got in Winter Soldier, and that is making me more excited. also, WE FINALLY HAVE THE RED HULK, LESGOOO!!!”

One fan commented, “MCU’s most important movie since it’s first in 2008.”

“BROOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!! This looks epic, and that final tease is at the end!!!!” wrote one fan.

Another said, “Feels like the “reboot” that the MCU needed.”

One quipped, “Hopefully they keep the jokes to a minimum. This trailer is giving me winter soldier vibes!”

Followed by one saying, “Hopefully it’s good, but the last time Disney released a movie with Harrison Ford that had been heavily reshot, the result was Dial of Destiny.”

As for the final blow, Red Hulk was shown at the end of the teaser, raising several questions among the fans. We would have to wait more for the official trailer to drop. Till then, check out the teaser here:

Enter a brave new world. Marvel Studios’ #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld, only in theaters February 14, 2025. pic.twitter.com/VsctG7Owwc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 12, 2024

For the uninitiated, Captain America: Brave New World is the fourth film in the Captain America franchise, starring Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Giancarlo Esposito, and others in key roles. Julius Onah directed the movie, which will be released in theatres on February 14, 2025.

