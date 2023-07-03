After the highly-anticipated, The Flash, failed to do wonders at the worldwide box office, we’re witnessing another underperformer in the form of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. The film, led by Harrison Ford, didn’t make an impact during its opening weekend and is having tough days ahead, considering its huge budget.

Born in 1981, the franchise was first handled by Steven Spielberg. Over the years, it became a cult series, and for the latest and the final instalment, James Mangold has shouldered the responsibility as a director. It opened to mixed from both critics and audiences alike, and as a result, collections are not up to the mark.

As per Variety, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny debuted with $60 million at the domestic box office. In overseas, the film has made $70 million by Sunday, taking the worldwide total to $130 million. The collection is lower than the projections that were made earlier, and from hereon, the Indiana Jones finale would be struggling to reach a strong total.

For the unversed, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny carried a huge budget of $295 million and getting it to a breakeven mark looks very difficult now. When compared to a box office winner like Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’s $100 million budget, this expensive production has turned out to be a risky affair as returns are expected profits are not guaranteed.

Let’s see how the film performs in the days to come.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

