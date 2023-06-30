Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is on spree to make and break box office records. After creating some box office records with Pathaan, SRK is set to impress at the BO with his next too. As per reports coming in, Jawan’s box office collection has received a boost even before its release thank to an unprecedented deal of the film’s music rights.

As per reports, the music rights of the highly anticipated SRK film, also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and helmed by renowned director Atlee Kumar have been sold for an astounding ₹36 crores to the music label T-Series. The fierce competition for these rights witnessed several major players vying for the deal, but it was T-Series’ astronomical bid that emerged as a winner, securing the highly sought-after music rights of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

The jaw-dropping ₹36 crores deal for the music rights of ‘Jawan’ has shattered all previous records in the industry, reaffirming Shah Rukh Khan’s unrivaled dominance and star power. Taking to social media, a media house shared “ Mega #EXCLUSIVE: Jawan Music Rights Sold For ALL TIME Record Price Of 36 Crores To T-Series, Shah Rukh Khan Dominance Continues! “

With the film’s music already selling for this whooping amount and the craze SRKians for the actor’s next Jawan box office collections are sure to be impressive.

Jawan is already generating immense buzz among cinephiles and has become the talk of the town with this new agreement. Jawan is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, combining the talents of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi with the directorial finesse of Atlee Kumar.

The film is set to deliver an enthralling narrative, filled with emotions, action, and gripping storytelling. Releasing on 7th September.

