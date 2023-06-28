Shah Rukh Khan left the world in utter shock when he lip-locked Katrina Kaif in Yash Chopra’s film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The actor was a kiss virg*n on-screen until then. However he did some bold scenes for Maya Memsaab but had a no-kiss policy on screen. However, he broke the rule after his 40s for none other than his mentor Yash Chopra’s film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which also turned into the filmmaker’s last film before his death.

For the film, SRK broke his no-kiss policy and had a lip-lock with Katrina Kaif. Everyone who saw this was in utter shock and disbelief. People were eager to know why he did that. And he took the questions sportingly in one of his interviews. Scroll down to read what the Pathaan actor said Pathaan actor say about his first on-screen kiss with Katrina Kaif.

In an interview, Shah Rukh Khan confessed that he always had two rules for his films. The first one was that he will not ride a horse, and the second one was that he won’t kiss since he found both tasks cumbersome and didn’t know how to do them on-screen. But he broke the second rule only for Yash Chopra, who already knew that the actor was not comfortable at all. Here is what transpired the scene.

During an event in 2012, Vir Sanghvi asked the DDLJ actor to reveal why he kissed despite not favouring it. The actor said, “I will be very honest. Adi (Aditya Chopra), Yash ji and Katrina, and I say this with all humility and thankfulness to them, that they knew I was awkward, I had issues and I am a very easy actor to work with. They are like my family, and they said, ‘You don’t have to do this’ and then they got together, and they forced me and then even paid me for it.”

Shah Rukh Khan even spoke about how he felt kissing scenes are mechanical. And even the cosy photoshoots are uncomfortable with too many people around. He even gave his two cents about going shirtless and said, “It is very mechanical with 100 people telling you what to do. It’s very odd. I don’t even do photoshoots with heroines if it is not for my film, and that is also rude, but I don’t want to waste anyone’s time. I find it very awkward to take my shirt off and pose. I can do it in character for the film.”

The Pathaan actor even joked about how actresses revealed their body in bikinis and explained it as a demand of the film. Similarly, his kissing Katrina Kaif was the demand of the story, he said, as explained to him by Yash Chopra. He revealed that Chopra senior talked to the crew before shooting it and then told him “This is a requirement.”

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif were cast together for the first time in the Yash Chopra film, and their lip-lock was criticised a lot for the age gap, its weirdness, SRK’s age and the overall awkward vibe in the scene. However, it gained a lot of attention as it was much publicised as the superstar’s first on-screen kiss in his (then) 20-year career.

Did you watch Jab Tak Hai Jaan? Do let us know your opinions on this scene from the film.

