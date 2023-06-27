Here’s good news for all the Ramayana fans! Ever since Om Raut’s Adipurush hit the big screens, netizens have been demanding a re-run of the Indian epic. A few days after its release, we brought you netizens’ reaction that saw them requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to air Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana on TV. Well, it looks like fans’ requests have been heard, as Ramayana is returning to the small screen soon.

The mythological TV show stars Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita Mata, Sunil Lahri as Laxman, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Lord Hanuman, among others. After Prabhas starrer was released, netizens demanded its re-run for the ‘national detoxification’. Scroll down for details.

TV channel Shemaroo recently took to their social media account to share the good news. Amid Adipurush’s debacle, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana is all set to air on Shemaroo TV from June 3 at 7:30 PM. Well, this is not the first time the show has returned to the TV. During the COVID lockdown, the show re-ran on National TV after PM Narendra Modi made the big announcement.

While Adipurush is being bashed left, right and centre by one and all, Ramayana lead actors Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri, and Dipika Chikhlia too gave their two cents on controversy. The film has been struggling at the box office after breaking some records on its opening day. As the controversies around the film don’t seem to end, its impact is clearly visible on its box office collections.

Earlier in an interview with CNN News18, Govil said, “What I believe is that we should not fool around or we should not take liberties with God. We are very sensitive people, Indians are very sensitive people about their religion, as others are. We Hindus are very sensitive. Other religions are also very sensitive (but) nobody does anything there with other religions. Why? Why us only? Why are they experimenting? What do they want to say?” While Dipika had said Ramanaya is not for entertainment.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Ramayana returning to the small screen? Do let us know.

