Govinda is considered one of the most iconic and versatile actors in Indian cinema. He is known for his unmatched energy, exceptional dancing skills, and comic timing. He gave several blockbusters. During the 90s and early noughties, his personal life too became the talk of the town.

His love life was one of the most talked-about things back then. Many don’t know that there were rumours of Hero no 1 actor dating Hadh Kar Di Aapne co-star Rani Mukerji. Scroll down to know all that happened.

The late 1990s saw multiple hits by Govinda. At the time, Rani Mukerji had just started working in Bollywood. She immediately established a name for herself with films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hadh Kar Di Aapne, among others. Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Rani’s tenth film, cast her opposite Govinda, one of Bollywood’s most prominent actors at the time.

The cast and crew of the movie travelled to the US and Switzerland for the principal photography. As they were shooting outside, Govinda and Rani’s bond grew. They supposedly bonded over their similar personalities. Insiders claim that during breaks in the filming, Govinda and Rani were frequently spotted laughing and chatting in a corner. They became more intimate and liked one another. After the anticipated conclusion, they stayed in touch.

According to Her Zindagi’s report, it all began when they returned to India. Govinda started dropping by Rani Mukerji on occasion. Reportedly, Govinda lavished Rani with expensive homes and cars, making their romance the talk of the town. However, their alleged affair started gaining attention after a TV reporter claimed that Govinda was seen exiting Rani Mukerji’s bedroom in a nightsuit. The media covered their romance in great detail. Govinda’s wife, Sunita, discovered everything from a magazine article. Following that, Govinda decided against starring in a film with Rani Mukerji.

In one of the interviews, when Rani Mukerji was asked about her relationship with Govinda, she said, “The press has always assumed that any heroine who works with Govinda in three or four films is having an affair with him. I am not the first one to be linked with him. Neelam, Farah, Karisma, Raveena, Preity…and I don’t know how many more have been linked with him. I know just one thing that it’s difficult to find a nice friend, a Hamdard like Govinda.”

