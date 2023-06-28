Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and others, is all set for a release on June 30 in major parts of the globe. The film is going to be another good starter of the season and is expected to earn way beyond the mark of $100 million during the opening weekend at the worldwide box office. Here’s the prediction!

Born in 1981, the franchise was first handled by Steven Spielberg. Over the years, it became a cult series, and for the latest and the final instalment, James Mangold is shouldering the responsibility as a director. Initial reviews for the film are already out, and they are sort of mixed, which might put a brake in the long run at the box office.

While in some overseas centres, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny will be released today (Wednesday), it will witness a major release on Friday. During the opening weekend, it is expected to earn $140 million at the worldwide box office, as per Deadline’s projection report. Of course, the final number could go here and there.

In the domestic market, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny is expected to rake in $60-$65 million by Sunday.

It is to be noted that despite mixed or negative reviews, several films have worked wonders at the ticket windows. The best recent example is Jurassic World: Dominion, which earned over $1 billion in its lifetime. Let’s see where this finale eventually lands!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

