Well, even though for a fact dinosaurs are now extinct, the box office of these movies are not! The closer film of the Jurassic World, Dominion has officially crossed 1 billion dollar at the global box office, completing the circle of grossing that mark as the rest of the two movies had also crossed it.

Jurassic World: Dominion was played at only 205 theatres and it grossed $75,685 at the domestic box office, but on the global affair, the film has crossed 1 billion dollar mark. Combining all three films together, the Jurassic Park franchise has grossed over $6 billion.

As mentioned in a report of Collider, even though the Jurassic World franchise movies showed a massive outcome from the global box office, each of the film has given much lesser return domestically. Jurassic World (2015) had grossed $652 million domestically, however, at the international box office, it crossed 1.6 billion dollar. Then, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom grossed only $417 million domestically, but at the global box office it gathered 1.3 billion dollar. And the last, Jurassic World: Dominion grossed $1 billion at the box office, but its domestic turn over was even less than the original Jurassic Park’s (1993) domestic gross. Dominion grossed only $376 million domestically.

Chris Pratt starring Jurassic World: Dominion was a little like Spider Man: No Way Home as it tapped into two other instalments of the movie and collaborated with the leading trio of Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill).

Well, Jurassic World: Dominion starring Chris Pratt is now available on Blu-ray, DVD and digital platforms. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

