It was a decent first day for Dhokha as it brought in 1.25 crores. Released on limited screens and show, the film in fact sprung a pleasant surprise with its collections. The film saw limited promotion coming its way and while Brahmastra has anyways been doing quite well, even Chup had taken the lead in terms of release size as well as advance bookings. Hence one selected 50 lakhs – 1 crore as the best-case scenario for the film’s opening.

However, the National Cinema Day worked in favour of the film as the tickets were priced at as low as Rs. 75/= and the news around this spread so fast that all movies that were released ended up running to capacity, especially around evening and night shows. The Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumaar and Aparshakti Khurranna starrer benefitted from that as well and as a result the collections comfortably went past the 1 crore mark.

A good entertainer, this Kookie Gulati-directed film has earned a good audience base for itself which watched the film on the first day and that should spread word of mouth now. If it’s largely positive then one can expect stable footfalls on Saturday and Sunday. Will Dhokha be lesser than Friday due to regular ticket prices or would the footfalls be at least one third of Friday to register the same amount (since the ticket rates have increased thrice over)?

Would there be a relative increase in footfalls though, as it happens when word of mouth spreads from Friday audiences even in regular scenarios? Well, a lot of things can happen now and how this experimentation around ticket prices fructifies is something that would be known in a couple of days from now.

