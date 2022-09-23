Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna, is all set to create record historic footfalls at the box office on the occasion of National Cinema Day. The film has its 15th day today and surprisingly, it has turned out to be the biggest day in advance booking for the magnum opus. Keep reading to know more exciting details.

For the unversed, mostly all Indian exhibitors are observing National Cinema Day today. Due to it, tickets are priced at very low rates. For 2D and normal 3D, people will have to pay just 75 rupees. For IMAX 3D and 4D, 150-200 rupees will be charged. With such an affordable, theatres at several places are already showing ‘sold out’ boards.

As per the report on Sacnilk.com, Brahmastra has done the unthinkable as 11 lakh+ tickets have already been sold. The Hindi version alone has accumulated a monstrous total of 10.06 crores gross from the advance booking (as per yesterday night’s update). The all languages collection stands at 10.17 crores gross.

Across all the major cities in India like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad, the occupancy is 90% or above. Such a response is truly epic and it’s high time that the exhibitors, distributors and filmmakers brainstorm attractive ticket rates for the audience. We hope the response on National Cinema Day will trigger discussions!

Meanwhile, speaking about the box office collections, Brahmastra has made 227 crores* nett (all languages) in India in 14 days. Today, a big boost is expected in numbers, taking the film towards the 250 crore mark.

(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)

