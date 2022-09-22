Brahmastra is refusing to slow down at the box office and has overcome all the negativity. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. Tomorrow is National Cinema Day and on the occasion of the same, Ayan directorial is witnessing ‘out of the world’ response in the advance booking of the film. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Initially, the ‘National Cinema Day’ was supposed to be celebrated on September 16th, 2022 but got postponed to September 23rd, 2022. Reportedly the price for all the tickets on this day would only be for 75 rupees. This is the amount for only the 2D and normal 3D versions and for IMAX 3D and 4D versions, it is priced at around Rs 150-200. Can’t believe your eyes, we do too!

Brahmastra is one film that is reaping the full benefits of National Cinema Day’ and the advance booking is nothing short of miraculous at the box office. In fact, if the reports are to be believed Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer has already surpassed its opening day ticket sales by a huge margin. In fact, as per Aamir Ansari’s YouTube channel, it has already crossed the figure of 10 lakh tickets in advance booking.

This special day is definitely getting Bollywood on track. Amid the boycott trend lately, this will give a huge boost to the Hindi film industry.

While fans are still going gaga over the storyline of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and trying to figure out if Amrita is played by Deepika Padukone and Dev is played by Ranveer Singh.

Have you seen the film yet? If not, book your tickets already for ‘National Cinema Day’ and enjoy this magnum opus like never before!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

