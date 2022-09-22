Ranbir Kapoor led Brahmastra has spread its wings at the box office. There have been speculations about the budget of the film but no one can deny the fact that it is bringing in superb numbers and might even become the highest Bollywood grosser in the post-pandemic era. Now the latest we hear is about the film’s advance booking on National Cinema Day and below is all you need to know.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the magnum opus also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan (cameo). Before its release, the film suffered a lot of negativity and boycott calls on social media. In reality, it shattered opening day records and went on to garner one of the best weekends for Bollywood.

Brahmastra has already completed 13 days in theatres and tomorrow i.e. day 15, the film is all set to record outstanding footfalls, all thanks to National Cinema Day. Yes, almost all the exhibitors in India are observing National Cinema Day tomorrow and ticket rates are being priced very low. As expected, advance booking has been rocking so far. In fact, the film has crossed its day 1 ticket sale.

Yes, you read that right! For tomorrow, Brahmastra has sold more tickets than its opening day. Speaking about the collection, it has made 6.82 crores (Hindi) from advance booking so far. With this, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s opening day’s advance ticket sale has been surpassed. BB 2 had made 6.70 crores through advance booking on day 1. Crazy, isn’t it?

