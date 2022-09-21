Brahmastra is riding high on success and how! Ever since the film has hit the screens, it has taken the ticket window by storm with its stupendous opening. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, it also stars an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and others. Apart from the VFX, what everyone’s been talking about is Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo that no one saw coming.

Fans were by surprised when they saw SRK’s playing a scientist Mohan Bhargav’s role in the film. But do you know how long it took the superstar to short for the film?

Ranbir Kapoor who’s been on the post-release interview spree for Brahmastra recently made an interesting revelation about Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo. The actor revealed unlike other actors SRK shot for 10 days for his role in Ayan Mukerji directorial.

Spilling the beans on the same, Ranbir Kapoor told India Today, “Having said that, we all are actors and when we are asked to do guest appearances, it is usually one day or two days which we agree to do, but Mr Shah Rukh Khan, he shot for 10 days.”

Showering praises on Shah Rukh Khan, director Ayan Mukerji told the portal, “He gave us full time and he came in like, he was properly a part of the film. We owe him a lot. And I hope that someday we are all able to be that generous to somebody else who needs that kind of help. We are so excited that he is a part of this film.”

Revealing how Shah Rukh Khan came onboard, Ayan told the same portal, “We have reached out to him. I spoke to him and called him just a day before the film was released. His spirit and blessing is there in Brahmastra. We must take a moment to say what Mr Shah Rukh Khan agreed to do for Brahmastra is something magical, which is why we put credit for saying ‘eternally grateful’, because there was no other way to express it. I am so happy that people are loving his sequence. I can feel that unanimously. Everybody is enjoying that sequence.”

Coming back, how impressed are you with Shah Rukh Khan’s shooting duration time of cameo? Do let us know by commenting down below.

