Ever since Koffee With Karan season 7 began, many have been eagerly waiting for the episode that features Gauri Khan with the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ cast. As the excitement around the upcoming episode is rising, the interior designer revealed what it’s like being married to superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Gauri will be back on Karan Johar’s couch this time, along with her close friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ cast will be making their debut on the iconic talk show on Thursday.

In the upcoming episode of iconic Koffee With Karan season 7, Gauri Khan will be seen getting candid with the host and revealing more gossip on the show. Being a savvy businesswoman with a well-known interior design company and a co-producer of Red Chillies Entertainment, she very well knows of the difficulties she faces in her role.

However, the reputation of having a famous husband is not always favourable. She revealed that being Shah Rukh Khan‘s wife comes with occasionally disadvantages.

Talking to the host Karan Johar, Gauri Khan said, “When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50% of the time.”

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan is getting ready to design spaces for Bollywood stars in her upcoming show. Shah Rukh Khan cheered Gauri when he released the show’s promo a week ago. As for Koffee With Karan season 7, with Gauri, Bhavana Pandey, and Maheep Kapoor, the episode will be released on September 22.

