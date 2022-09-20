Actors having doppelgangers is not something out of the blue. While several undergo procedures to look like their favourite stars others are born with striking similarities. Today we have come across a new look-a-like – Anil Kapoor’s duplicate. And let us tell you they really do look similar right down to their moustache.

So who is this doppelganger? It’s American-based fitness coach and bodybuilder John Effer. The diet coach – who has his own coaching website, took strikingly similar to the Ram Lakhan actor. In fact, he recently shared a side-by-side image with the Bollywood actor and here’s how netizens have reacted to it.

Two days ago, John Effer took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture of himself next to Anil Kapoor. In the shared mirror selfie, John rocks Kapoor’s signature moustache look from the 90s while flaunting his ripped body. While he captioned it “I’m waiting on that Bollywood call TBH Where is it at!!?? @anilskapoor Kids a great actor – my dad says so,” read on to know what netizens commented on it.

Taking to the comments section, one user wrote, “You’ll be in Bollywood in no time,” while another added, “You gotta be a player and learn to say 1 2 ka 4, 4 2 ka 1. #jhakaas” A third, blown away by the facial similarities shared by Anil Kapoor and John Effer added, “i literally thought you were anil kapoor” A few others added, “@johneffer you need to say 1 2 ka 4, 4 2 ka 1 My name is Lakhan 😂” “Swole version of anil HAHAHAHAHAHAH” and lots more.

Not just that, others noted the missing chest hair and had fun joking and mocking the fitness guru. One wrote, “Anil Kapoor spotted with a clean hairless chest for the first time 😂” while another added, “Baal Kam hai bhai tere pass 😂 not valid” A third even added, “that guy is the hairiest person as hell g😂” Check John’s post besides Mr Kapoor here:

What are your thoughts on Anil Kapoor’s doppelganger John Effer? Let us know in the comments below.

