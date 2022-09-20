Haven’t you ever wondered who is the richest Khan of Bollywood? Well, all three superstars – Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are big names and have multiple blockbusters in their kitty. They’ve been in the industry for quite a long time and had their own struggles that have been highly inspiring. Scroll below as we give insights into their net worth today!

Khans have always been considered the front-runners of Bollywood. Whether it is Salman’s Tiger franchise, Aamir’s Dangal mania or Shah Rukh Khan led Chennai Express, they have had their own genres to conquer and have done so with utmost noise.

Salman Khan is a proud owner of the Galaxy apartments which solely is worth around 100 crores. Apart from that, the actor earns not only by performing in movies but also makes a lot of money as a producer. Apart from that, he makes a whopping salary via Bigg Boss every year apart from Being Human and his other companies. He earns around 1.01 crores every day and has a net worth of 2900 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan has Red Chillies Entertainment which runs a major of his business in the entertainment industry. Apart from that, he is a proud co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders. As most know, Bollywood and Cricket are two of the most consumed fields in our country and SRK is the Badshah of both. He also owns properties in Dubai apart from Mumbai. It is believed that the superstar makes around 1.40 crores per day and has a net worth of 5593 crores.

Last but not least is Aamir Khan! The superstar believes in living a simple life but is a perfectionist. His movies have been the literal proof of it. He reportedly earns about 33.47 lakhs per day and has a net worth of 1800 crores.

To wrap up, Shah Rukh Khan has the crown of being the most successful Khan financially and there’s a huge gap that he leads the race. Second, on the list is Salman Khan followed by Aamir Khan.

