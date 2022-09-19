Bollywood superstar Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss is one of the most loved reality shows on Indian television. The superstar has been hosting the controversial reality show for the past 11 years and will be returning as the host of Bigg Boss 16 as well.

Recent reports claimed that the superstar has hiked his fee for the show’s upcoming season and his massive remuneration left everyone stunned. Dabangg Khan will be paid Rs. 43.75 crores for hosting a single episode of the upcoming season of the show.

Reports claimed the gigantic sum of Rs. 1050 crores offered to Salman Khan for hosting one season went viral. Soon this became the talk of the town. However, now the latest report refutes the claim.

According to the Mid-day report, Bigg Boss OTT won’t be returning as sponsors aren’t keen about it after season 1 fell short of the expected revenue. Furthermore, Salman won’t be increasing his fees, instead, he will take a pay cut.

Reports last year claimed that Salman Khan took home Rs 350 crore for hosting Bigg Boss 15. Going by the latest reports, the Kisika Bhai Kiska Jaan actor will be getting less than that this year. However, it is also worth pointing out that neither the makers of the show nor Salman have ever discussed the fees officially.

As for Bigg Boss 16 contestants, some reports claim that makers have approached Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’s Shubhangi Atre, Imlie’s Fahmaan Khan, Nusrat Jahan, Flora Saini, and others celebs for the show. However, no official name has been announced yet.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in the films, Godfather, Kisika Bhai Kisika Jaan, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

