In the past few months, we have seen several cases of untimely demises from the entertainment world. Yesterday, we lost another gem of a person and TV actor Deepesh Bhan (41), who gained unprecedented fame with his portrayal of Malkhan in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Now his co-star Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori has shared the real reason behind the death.

Deepesh was working for several years in the television industry and was popular for his quirky acts and comic timing. Being amongst the physically fit and active actors, fans are finding it hard to digest that Deepesh is no more. Yesterday, when the news broke out, no actual reason was disclosed earlier. Now some details are out about Deepesh’s sudden death.

Deepesh Bhan used to love playing cricket on weekends and yesterday too, after completing his gym workout, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor was enjoying the game in his neighbourhood. All of a sudden, he collapsed on the ground. Earlier, the death was rumoured due to a heart attack but Shubhangi Atre has revealed a different reason.

While talking to ETimes, Shubhangi Atre said, “I stay in the same building and right now I am at his house. Initially, we were told it is a heart fail but now we are being informed it is brain haemorrhage. He (Deepesh Bhan) went to play cricket with his friends in the morning and collapsed on the ground.” She further added that the actor was absolutely fine and had no health issues.

Meanwhile, several actors like Saumya Tandon, Vaibhav Mathur and Yogesh Tripathi mourned the loss and share their memories with Deepesh Bhan.

May his soul rest in peace!

