Saumya Tandon took the leap of faith and made her big decision of quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai in 2020. After a journey of 5.5 years as Anita Vibhuti Narayan Sharma, she sent shockwaves as she announced she was done with the show and wanted to try new things out. It was Nehha Pendse who replaced her and looks like the former actress has no regrets. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Saumya has created a mark for herself in the Television world. She’s been in the showbiz for over 15 years and has even played a pivotal role in Imtiaz Ali directorial Jab We Met. The actress has now revealed how people warned her against quitting the famous sitcom.

Saumya Tandon revealed to Etimes TV, “After doing 15-16 years of work in this industry, I have worked in long formats, done shows back-to-back, and gone through this grind. Now there is no desire to be seen every day on screen, but there’s a desire to up my game. I am quite liking this phase right now because for five and a half years I was with Bhabhi Ji and there was absolutely no time to do anything. It was very exhausting. Then the pandemic happened and I decided to concentrate on my health, and I travelled.”

Saumya Tandon also revealed that she is still in contact with her Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai cast but does not miss the show. “I don’t miss that show. I keep in touch with everybody from the show because we are like family now,” she added.

Well, Saumya may not miss Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai but Vibhuti fans certainly do miss her.

On the professional front, Saumya Tandon also hinted that she’s coming up with a new project on OTT and it’s sure to leave fans excited.

