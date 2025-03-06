Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai is one of the most popular Indian sitcoms. In a short span, it achieved popularity, and now, it’s been a journey of a decade, and the show continues to enjoy attention from its loyal fan base. Over the years, the show witnessed several casting changes, but the actors who were initially cast are still in our memories. One such actor is Saumya Tandon, who won our hearts with her act.

For those who don’t know, Bhabhi Ji started in March 2015. For the first five years, Saumya was a part of the show as Anita Mishra, wife of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (played by Aasif Sheikh). The character looked tailor-made for her, and Saumya nailed the role of an independent and modern woman to perfection. The deadly combination of beauty and terrific performance made her an instant favorite.

Unfortunately, Saumya Tandon left Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai in 2020, sending shockwaves among viewers. However, for the years she spent on the show, the actress was paid a solid amount for being one of its important pillars. While the exact official amount was never disclosed, reports suggested that she was paid a salary of 55,000 rupees each day for shooting.

However, despite such a solid paycheck, Saumya Tandon remained the third highest-paid actress on Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai. Back in the day, Aasif Sheikh held the first spot. Yes, you read that right! The Veteran actor was reportedly paid the biggest paycheck of 70,000 rupees per day.

Followed by Aasif Sheikh was Rohitashv Gour, aka Manmohan Tiwari. Being one of the lead actors, he was reportedly paid a per day salary of 60,000 rupees, making him the second highest-paid actor of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai back in the day. He was followed by Saumya Tandon at the third spot.

Meanwhile, after Saumya’s exit, Neha Pendse joined the cast as Anita Mishra in 2021. She was a part of the show for just a year and took an exit in 2022. From 2022 onwards, Vidisha Srivastava is playing the character of Anita.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such entertainment updates and stories!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Trivia: Did You Know? Tanuj Mahashabde aka Iyer Wasn’t A Part Of The Show Initially

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News