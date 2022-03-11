Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai created a lot of noise when Saumya Tandon quit the show amid the pandemic. After an intense hunt, they finally narrowed down on Nehha Pendse to become the new face as Anita Bhabi. But the actress has recently quit the show as well and it is Vidisha Srivastava, who is now stepping into her shoes. Scroll below for what the new joinee has to say.

For the unversed, it is being said that Nehha left the show because she was having a lot of health issues due to long travels. It would take her hours to travel to and fro the sets and that became taxing for her. Other reports even suggested that the actress was uncooperative during shoots and was thrown out of the sitcom due to that. There remains no confirmation to either of the reports.

But the good news is that Vidisha Srivastava is all positive about her entry as Anita Bhabi. She also got into the details of her makeup and revealed all her prep for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. The actress revealed to ETimes TV, “I am completely overwhelmed. My phone has not stopped ringing ever since I stepped into this cult comedy show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, to essay Anita Bhabi’s role. It is an honour and a big moment for me.”

Vidisha Srivastava also revealed that she’s gotten in details with the makers for her looks in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. She’ll be seen donning bright sarees with makeup full of solid and pastel colours. And there will be an Indo-western and shimmery touch to it all.

“I am sure the audience will surely love this new look of Anita Bhabi and welcome her with open arms. I am thoroughly enjoying this phase and I am eagerly looking forward to the audience’s reaction and acceptance of me as their new Anita Bhabi,” she added.

Well, usually actors have to go through a tough time when they replace an iconic member. We saw Nehha Pendse face that too, but let’s hope it’s a cakewalk for Vidisha Srivastava.

