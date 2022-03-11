Indian idol 12’s most trending and lovely couple Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal gets so much love whenever they’re spotted together. Post the reality show, both the contestants are seen performing in various countries and they have also featured together in several music videos. As per the latest reports, the couple has landed in legal trouble for allegedly refusing to shoot and promote the music album by a particular music label. Scroll below to read the full scoop.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Pawandeep was declared the winner of the last season of the singing reality show while Arunita stood in second place. Although they never confessed about their relationship publically, their fans never leave a chance to shower their love on them.

Advertisement

As per ETimes, Octopus Entertainment Pvt Ltd has written a letter to the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association notifying that Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal has violated their agreement and broke their truest as they have deliberately caused the company with heavy financial loss by not shooting and promoting their music albums. The company had signed both the artists by their members for a romantic album of 20 songs.

As per the agreement, “Sony had agreed to provide services of both the artistes and the commitment was made before they became the winners of Indian Idol. Their member at great expense had announced the album’s launch at a press conference but the artists did not cooperate with the producer after shooting for one song. First Arunita Kanjilal and after that Pawandeep Rajan stopped cooperating with the producer in shooting and for the promotion and release of the songs despite Sony’s commitment.”

“When Sony was informed they did not take any action but instead were supportive of the artist and when IMPPA asked Sony for their comments, they refused to do so saying that this particular company of Sony was not a member of IMPPA but other companies of Sony were. They said this company only deals with producer members for matters of films, web series as well as serials.”

“Therefore, IMPPA has requested them to ensure that no injustice is done with the producers and the artists perform the services which they will have committed on behalf of the artist.”

Must Read: Divya Agarwal Faces Social Pressure For Getting Back With Varun Sood, Says “They Force, They Threat, They Cry, Stop Trying”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube