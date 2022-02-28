Indian Idol 12 was one of the longest and most loved seasons. After the finale, a few contestants are doing great in their life as some are working on music videos, while others are performing across the world. Meanwhile, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal raised eyebrows since their dating rumours started and after the show ended, the two were often seen together in public.

The two happened to be spotted together on so many occasions and they have also collaborated on a few music videos. Meanwhile, AruDeep are on the news again as the lovely couple were spotted walking hand in hand on the streets of London.

Reportedly, a small clip shared by Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s fan page on Instagram is a BTS video from the music video ‘Yaad’. Sharing the video, the user wrote, “Most Loved singing Duo’s Spotted at London Street.”

Meanwhile, the clip has received so many great reactions as the fans of Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal can’t stop showering their love on the Indian Idol 12 couple.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CaaIrS5js1-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Jaise ek choti se ladki k naye sahar me apne papa ke hat pakar ke chlte waise he chal rahi he aru..har ladki aapne life partner apne papa koi dhundte..oihi trust jhalak ra he dono ka ankho he..oo God plz blessed them always..how beautiful their relationship..” another user wrote, “Rab ne Bana di Jodi, dear arudeep ..God bless you,” a third user commented, “It’s an open secret that they share a very platonic relationship. They are simply God sent angels who are here to treat us with some mind blowing music and spread love,” a fourth user wrote, “Arunita ka hand bag vi pawan k pass… so caring he.. khud ki gittar choklate sir ko de diya!!!”

Earlier there were rumours making rounds that Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal are not together anymore, but soon the speculations were debunked.

