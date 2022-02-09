Indian Idol 12 fame Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan have maintained their friendship even after the show ended. Fans loved the chemistry between them on the show. Now Arunita had joined Pawandeep and his whole family in Champawat for the latter’s sister’s wedding.

Pictures and videos from Pawandeep’s sister Chandni Rajan’s wedding ceremonies are going viral wherein, Arunita is seen participating in every function. Pawandeep had been a gracious host to Arunita as well. Scroll down to know more details.

Fans of Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan, who call themselves AruDeep, have been sharing pictures and videos from Chandni Rajan’s wedding ceremonies. They are in awe that she has been treated like a family, throughout.

In one of the videos below, one can see how Pawandeep is helping Arunita out in applying Haldi and also making her laugh during the Haldi ceremony. Both the bride-to-be, Chandni and Arunita were twinning in Yellow as they posed for pictures. The former also applies haldi to Arunita. In another video from the Bridal entry sequence, Arunita is seen right beside Pawandeep. In fact, Pawan’s sister pushed Arunita ahead, so she could be in the video that was being shot like the rest of the family.

Take a look at some pictures and videos below:

In another viral video, seemingly from the sangeet ceremony, Pawandeep Rajan was all alone on stage, crooning a song. He then invites Arunita Kanjilal on stage and the two sing a duet. Their performance met with the loudest cheers of friends and families. It’s a treat for all AruDeep shippers.

Even though Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have maintained that they are best of friends and there’s no romance brewing between them, fans are keeping their hopes high that they will soon make their relationship official.

