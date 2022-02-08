Naagin 6: Amrapali Gupta On Working In Ekta Kapoor's Show, "I Wish To Work In More Of Her Shows"

Actress Amrapali Gupta enjoys essaying characters that are either funny or grey. She will be seen playing a prominent role in the ‘Naagin 6’ show.

The actress was seen in a standalone promotional episode of ‘Naagin 6’, She shares about the appreciation she received in the promotional episode of ‘Naagin 6’.

Amrapali Gupta said, “I always look for characters which are entertaining and talk about in the show. I’m very entertaining in my real life too. I enjoy involving myself into something which makes people laugh or go crazy. Similarly, my appearance in the promotional episode of ‘Naagin 6’ got a lot of appreciation by the audience and it was very interesting and challenging. I loved to experiment as an artist.”

Amrapali Gupta also is grateful to the makers, and TV producer Ekta Kapoor. She adds: “I’m glad that Ekta Ji gave me the opportunity to be part of such a famous series. I wish to work in more of her shows. She is someone whom I always look up to.”

Actress Amrapali Gupta was last seen as Mamta Verma in the TV show ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’ and is popular for her acting in shows like ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Teen Bahuraaniyaan’, ‘Ishqbaaaz’ among others.

