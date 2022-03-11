Arjun Bijlani left his fans and friends worried as he shared a heartbreaking post last night. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner shared a quote that read “Forever is a lie.” This left many worried and sparked divorce rumours with his wife Neha Swami. But don’t worry, it wasn’t really a separation announcement. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Arjun married his longtime girlfriend Neha Swami back in 2013. The duo welcomed their first child, Ayaan Bijlani, in January 2015. They are currently a part of Star Plus show Smart Jodi, which also has participants including Ankita Lokhande with her husband Vicky Jain and Bhagyashree with her life partner Himalaya Dasani.

Last night, Arjun Bijlani shared the ‘Forever is a lie’ post and captioned it with a heartbreak. This left fans wonder if there was trouble in paradise. Even rapper Badshah took to the comment section and wrote, “This better be a song promo” while Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant Sana Makbul questioned, “Ab what happen?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

Fans began bombarding the comments section and even Twitter to question what Arjun Bijlani made post was all about. Now, the actor has finally taken to Instagram and clarified all the rumours with a lovely post alongside wifey Neha Swami.

“This love is forever !!! The post last night has nothing to do with my personal life .. Recieved a lot of calls and msgs yesterday which honestly I’m grateful for because it’s shows how much people care and love us . Thank you Doston for checking on me !! Lots of love …” he wrote alongside a picture with his wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

Well, that indeed is a sigh of relief but we’re also intrigued to know what Arjun Bijlani was exactly hinting at!

