In a recently concluded season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, TV actor Arjun Bijlani took home the winner’s trophy after competing with Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh in the final. However, many argued that Divyanka should have won the show as she never backed out from any task and gave her 100% while performing the stunts, but in the latest video, the actress claims she actually won the show as she received the winner’s trophy.

Post Arjun’s win, fans slammed makers for being biased towards him and said Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actress deserved to win Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show.

Divyanka Tripathi has won many hearts; she has earned millions of loyal fans all these years and one of them made sure that she becomes the winner by sending her similar Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 trophy that Arjun Bijlani won.