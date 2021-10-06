Advertisement
In a recently concluded season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, TV actor Arjun Bijlani took home the winner’s trophy after competing with Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh in the final. However, many argued that Divyanka should have won the show as she never backed out from any task and gave her 100% while performing the stunts, but in the latest video, the actress claims she actually won the show as she received the winner’s trophy.
Post Arjun’s win, fans slammed makers for being biased towards him and said Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actress deserved to win Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show.
Advertisement
Divyanka Tripathi has won many hearts; she has earned millions of loyal fans all these years and one of them made sure that she becomes the winner by sending her similar Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 trophy that Arjun Bijlani won.
Trending
Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram and shared her happiness, she also appreciated her fans’ effort, sharing the video, she wrote, “Lo mil gai. This is insanely creative. Hence, I couldn’t resist sharing this gift of love with you all. Vote of thanks to banta hai. My very loving people, it must be some good Karma or I may be in good books of God to have you all in my life, otherwise, how did I get this lucky? I can imagine the amount of thought, coordination & effort that must have gone into it! Thanks for making my victories and losses so special and becoming an inseparable part of my life.”
For her fearless performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rohit Shetty used to call her ‘Magar Rani’ and ‘Dhaakad Girl.’ Despite her bravery in the show she lost to Arjun Bijlani for completing the stunt just 20 seconds late.
Many blamed the channel for their unfair decision and called Arjun a fixed winner, however, the actor reacted to fans’ accusation, he told Bollywood Life, “The finale stunt, I did it faster. The other day Divyanka did some stunts faster. I was better on that day, the channel was not doing the stunt. Once people see it, they’ll know it is a tough stunt, and Divyanka was caught in the net for a while. Everyone who saw the stunt knew I did it faster.” He added, “The point is everyone wants their faves to win. Her fans felt she should have won, my fans wanted me. I did it faster so I won. I did not win as the channel wanted me to win. It is odd to think or assume that’s how all reality shows work. I take such comments with a pinch of salt.”
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.
Must Read: Do You Know? Wife Of Sameer Wankhede, NCB Director Who Arrested Aryan Khan, Is Ajay Devgn’s Co-Star & Was Accused Of IPL Fixing!
Advertisement.
Advertisement