Advertisement

The last few days have really been worse for the entertainment industry. From Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest to Ghanshyam Nayak‘s death, there are all negative reports around us. Now, the latest heartbreaking news is about Arvind Trivedi, who was popularly known for his Raavan’s portrayal in Ramayan.

Ramanand Sagar‘s Ramayan gave us a bunch of charismatic and powerful actors. One such was Arvind Trivedi. He played spine-chilling Raavan in the classic cult. Even after so many years, the impact of his act could be felt among the Indian audience.

Advertisement

It was yesterday night when Arvind Trivedi passed away. The reason is said to be a heart attack. He was 82 years old. His co-star Sunil Lahiri shared the news with fans on Instagram along with the picture of Arvind.

Lahiri’s caption reads, “Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De (This is a very sad news. Our dear Arvind Bhai is no longer with us. May God bring peace to his soul). I am speechless I lost father figure my guide well wisher and gentleman.”

Talking about his health, Arvind Trivedi’s nephew Kaustubh Trivedi said, “Uncle was unwell for past few years. Things only worsened over the past three years. He had to be admitted to the hospital a few times.”

“He had come back from the hospital only last month. On Tuesday night, he suffered a heart attack around 9:30. He died at his Kandivali residence in Mumbai,” he continued while talking to ABP.

Trivedi’s last rites were scheduled to be performed at 8 am today.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Arvind Trivedi had become a target of a death hoax. Sunil Lahiri had later refuted Trivedi’s death reports.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slams Jay Bhanushali For Abusing Pratik Sehajpal’s Mom; Says, “Apki Collar Kisi Bhi Maa Ki Izzat Se Badi Hai, Shameful”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube