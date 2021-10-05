Advertisement

Urfi Javed and her style statements are the talk of the town for all the wrong and right reasons. No matter what, the BB OTT contestant continues to soar high and give the trollers a chance to glorify her even more with each passing day. Recently, the actress who was spotted at the airport wearing unbuttoned jeans was trolled and was called out for exposing overtly.

But as always, the unperturbed Urfi paid no attention to the trolls but she says that she enjoys whenever the trolls bad mouth her as it only adds to her confidence. She says “The button was loose, and I removed it in the flight itself. And when that happened, I realised that it was destined for me to pose like that. And I have become very confident after Bigg Boss! Even if you ask Angelina Jolie to come and stand beside me I won’t get starstruck because I know that I have made a mark by myself”

Advertisement

Furthermore, Urfi Javed says that the constant trolling has made her a strong person. She avers “Because of the constant trolling, and that too it happens at such a large extent that I would have killed myself. But ‘What doesn’t kills you only makes you stronger’. So that has made me much more confident! And nonetheless, these trolls are people that I don’t even know. And if I get disturbed with comments from people that I don’t even know so how will I survive?”

Lastly, Urfi Javed says that a major section of people cannot tolerate an independent woman being fierce. She adds “I wear a Salwar Kameez and people troll me for that also. So if I do anything I have to face scrutiny. People cannot digest the fact that a woman is so bold and speaks her mind and wears whatever she wants and is unapologetically herself. Regressive people won’t tolerate that, they don’t know any other means to bring me down or curb my voice. But for some reason, it only makes me confident”

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor & Vijay Sethupathi’s Web Show ‘Sunny’ Accused Of Insulting Mahatma Gandhi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube