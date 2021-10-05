Advertisement
The residents of Madhuban, Vasai East were pleasantly surprised as they saw hoards of Rs 2000 notes scattered across their street. Many rushed to snatch their share and other witnessed this strange event as no one will ever throw away their money like this. But little did they know that the pleasant day was turning into a fuming furnace as the notes were duplicate and left behind by the team of Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi starrer web show Sunny.
Sunny helmed by The Family Man makers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K popularly known as Raj & DK, is in the headlines forever. But recently when Shahid went on to shoot an accident sequence in Vasai, the scattered duplicate notes from the props have led to a controversy. The presence of Mahatma Gandhi has irked the locals and political leaders in the area, who have accused the makers of insulting the Father Of The Nation.
As per a Mid Day report, Former Shiv Sena corporator Kiran Chendvankar said the notes were used for an accident sequence in Shahid Kapoor’s Sunny. She describes, “After the accident [scene], a huge amount of duplicate notes got scattered on the road in Madhuban.”
“The notes are duplicate and issued by Children Bank of India, but the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on them is original. The notes are scattered everywhere and people are forced to walk on them. It is utter disrespect to the father of the nation, whose birthday we celebrated just a few days ago,” she added.
Chendvankar explains that a lot of shoots happen in Vasai-Nalasopara-Virar area which has many iconic places. “I have always raised a point in the budget for a provision for the film crew to take permission from the municipal corporation’s office…but my suggestion was never heard.” At present, the film crew has to secure permission from the tehsildar office.
She also complained that on Sunday no crew member of Sunny was wearing a mask. “The accused must be booked within the ambit of law to set an example for others,” she said. Many local residents said the notes are still scattered on the road. Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar Patil said, “They had secured the permission for the shoot. Our inquiry is underway regarding the disrespect of Mahatma Gandhi.”
The portal also reached out to the makers of Sunny for a quote. “…We have shot this series with all due permissions and guidelines in place. We have a dedicated team that ensures no fake notes are left behind after each scene. We have the utmost respect for…Mahatma Gandhi and have absolutely no intention of disrespecting him,” a spokesperson for the producers said.
