The residents of Madhuban, Vasai East were pleasantly surprised as they saw hoards of Rs 2000 notes scattered across their street. Many rushed to snatch their share and other witnessed this strange event as no one will ever throw away their money like this. But little did they know that the pleasant day was turning into a fuming furnace as the notes were duplicate and left behind by the team of Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi starrer web show Sunny.

Sunny helmed by The Family Man makers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K popularly known as Raj & DK, is in the headlines forever. But recently when Shahid went on to shoot an accident sequence in Vasai, the scattered duplicate notes from the props have led to a controversy. The presence of Mahatma Gandhi has irked the locals and political leaders in the area, who have accused the makers of insulting the Father Of The Nation.

As per a Mid Day report, Former Shiv Sena corporator Kiran Chendvankar said the notes were used for an accident sequence in Shahid Kapoor’s Sunny. She describes, “After the accident [scene], a huge amount of duplicate notes got scattered on the road in Madhuban.”