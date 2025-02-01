Swara Bhasker is an Indian actress, who has been a part of various hit films in the past decade. From Tanu Weds Manu and Raanjhanaa to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Veere Di Wedding, Bhasker has given some great performances in these fan-favorite movies. She is also known for her outspoken political views and social activism.

Recently, Bhasker has claimed that her account on X (formerly Twitter) was permanently suspended. Taking to Instagram, she described the move as “ridiculous and untenable,” asserting that the alleged copyright violations cited as the reason for the ban were baseless.

Swara Bhasker claims users have aimed to harass her by reporting her account

In her post on Instagram, Swara Bhasker revealed that her X account was disabled due to alleged copyright infringements related to two specific images she had posted. Expressing her disbelief, she stated that the flagged images included a widely used slogan and a personal picture of her own child.

“One with an orange background and text in Hindi Devanagari script reading “Gandhi Hum Sharminda Hain, Tere Qaatil Zinda Hain” is a popular slogan of the progressive movement in India. There is no copyright violation. It is akin to urban modern folk idiom. The second image marked as a violation is an image of MY OWN child with her face concealed, waving an Indian flag, and with writing ‘HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY India’. How can this possibly be a copyright infringement?” The Veere Di Wedding actress questioned in her Instagram post.

Speaking to Maktoob Media, Bhasker shared that she was unable to access her X account and was informed via email about the suspension. “I’m not sure what is going on, but the email I’ve received claims copyright violation, which is a bizarre and ridiculous charge,” she remarked. Bhasker believes that mass reporting could have played a role in the ban.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

She believes that users have tried to mass report her account to harass her and suppress her freedom of speech and expression. Bhasker has filed an appeal against the decision through X’s official channels but remains uncertain about the outcome. “I have filed for appeal, let us see what happens,” she said.

