R Madhavan is a talented actor known for his versatile roles and grounded personality. He has appeared in several popular films, such as 3 Idiots, Shaitaan, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, and Tanu Weds Manu. These movies helped him build a special place in the hearts of his fans. Madhavan comes from a middle-class family but became successful in showbiz with his talent and simplicity.

Despite his success over the past two decades, Madhavan admits that his net worth could have been higher. He says this would have happened if he had focused more on money. However, the actor does not regret this. He has his own reasons for the way he managed his finances, which surprised some people. According to Jagran English, the actor has an approximate net worth of 115 crore.

R Madhavan is currently promoting his new film, Hisaab Barabar. In this movie, he plays a money-minded railway ticket checker. Recently, he gave an interview to Hindustan Times. During the interview, he was asked if he was money-conscious in real life. The Shaitaan star admitted that he is not careful about how he spends his money.

The actor explained that he does not feel bad about spending money. He says he spends money on gaining life experiences, which he believes have taught him a lot. He does not worry about the money he spends on them. In a previous conversation, Madhavan shared that his wife Sarita thinks he cannot manage his money. She believes he is very generous when it comes to spending.

R Madhavan explained his reasons for spending money on experiences. He said, “I have spent a lot of money on unnecessary things. But for an actor, it is necessary. It is because of these experiences that I am the actor I am today.”

In the same interview, Madhavan revealed another interesting fact. He shared how many people find him intimidating despite him being a fun-loving person. The actor believes that those who meet him personally understand his nature. But when he goes to film sets, people often say he has an intimidating aura. Madhavan finds this strange. He says, “I don’t remember ever yelling or being rude on the set. But I seem to have that effect on people.”

R Madhavan was last seen playing the antagonist in Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn and Jyotika. He is now busy promoting his new film, Hisaab Barabar. Madhavan is also working on an untitled film with Akshay Kumar and has another movie with Kangana Ranaut in the works.

